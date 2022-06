Many people look for ways to wind down, and some of the most popular methods include walking, listening to music or reading.

However, pottery has shown to be another effective method of relaxation and it also helps brush up your art skills.

Watch as Jaclyn and Jason meet up with Steve Baird, a potter who works out of of R. McClintock Fine Woodworking Shoppe in downtown Springdale. The Good Day NWA team makes some clay pots and learns how you can get started.

Sponsored Content