Knowledge, beauty, and results, that’s what you can expect at Swetnam Cosmetic Surgery.

It’s time for our monthly segment with Dr. Jeff Swetnam. This time, we’re taking you on location to Swetnam Cosmetic Surgery.

Watch as Jason gets in the chair to get “Brotox.” Plus, we talk to the team about benefits of having this type of procedure.

This segment is sponsored by Swetnam Cosmetic Surgery.