The Bentonville Bike Fest kicks off May 25-28. The event brings cycling enthusiasts of all ages to NWA. Plus, you can see pro riders showing off their skills.

We chat with Founder & CEO Kenny Belaey about the new venue for this year’s event. Plus, he shows off a few tricks from his professional biking sport, trials biking.

The event brings visitors and mountain bikers from across the country the area. Some of this year’s events will feature enduro challenges, women’s shred events and more.

The event is free. More information can be found here.

