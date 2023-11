{with updated COVID-19 vaccines now available, there is a lot of confusion about the right time to get a vaccine. As we head into the busy holiday season, it’s important to have a plan in place to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy and focused on the joy of the season.

Watch as former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins Good Day NWA to share his insights for staying safe this holiday season.

This segment is sponsored by Moderna.