Dove has announced the Dove Nature Regeneration Project, its latest initiative to protect nature and tackle climate change. In partnership with the Rimba Collective, Dove will help protect and restore 123,000 acres of rainforest in Southeast Asia –an area 8x the size of Manhattan – over five years. ​

Watch as we visit with Kathryn Fernandez, Global Brand Director for Dove, teaches us specifically how the company is working to restore the rainforest, why it’s important to Dove, and why it’s important for all of us.

This segment is sponsored by Dove.