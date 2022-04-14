Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Earth Day is April 22 and the Pea Ridge Community Library is celebrating early. This month’s STEAM Lab is a celebration of Earth Day where participants will create their own seed balls to spread around your neighborhood which will bloom into beautiful flowers. The drop-in session begins on April 14 at 3:30 p.m. Materials and snacks are provided. All ages are welcome.

Tis the season for Crawfish Boils and Boston Mountain Brewing is getting in on the action. At their location in Fayetteville, they are hosting a Crawfish Boil on Friday, April 14 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will also be live music from Jolly and Mitchell Twombley.

Looking for an opportunity to cleanup up in Northwest Arkansas? The Illinois River Watershed Partnership has joined forces with Keep Arkansas Beautiful to present the 3rd Annual Illinois River Cleanup on Saturday, April 16. There are multiple locations that you can choose from, but no matter where you choose to pitch in and all cleanups start at 9:30 a.m. Then, all groups will meet up at Gypsy Camp and Canoe from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for free BBQ and live music.

You could add to your garden while also giving back to some U of A students at an upcoming plant sale. The Bella Vista Garden Club is holding a plant sale April 22 & 23. On Friday, April 22 it’s open from 8:00 a.m. to noon by appointment only and then on Saturday, April 23 it’s also open 8:00 a.m. to noon, but no appointment is necessary. If you’re looking to get in on the first day of shopping, you can make appointments starting this Sunday, April 17.

The Artists 360 program of Mid-America Arts Alliance is returning for its 5th year of grantmaking and it recently announced applications will open on May 1 for four categories of artist grants and combined professional development workshops for area artists. The recipients not only receive grant funding but also learning opportunities to develop entrepreneurial skills, build sustainable careers and create a network of leading regional artists. Applications run May 1 through June 30.

