Hugh Jackman took his final bow as “The Music Man” on Broadway over the weekend as the show ended its run. Jackman, who played Professor Harold Hill, took time on stage to thank a wide range of teams who worked on the production as well as the supportive families of the cast, and members of the audience. Co-star Sutton Foster added her own thanks – to Jackman saying in part “I’m sure you have a lot of choices out there. And you’re welcome back anytime.”

Jackman and Foster have given 419 performances since the curtain first rose on the revival in 2021.

Singer Shakira has set a new record on YouTube. Her diss track “Out of Your League” is the most-played Latin song in 24 hours on the platform. According to official world records the music video for the track was viewed more than 63 million times in 24 hours. The Colombian pop star and the now retired Barcelona defender Piqué announced their separation last year.

The track takes aim at Piqué and his alleged new relationship. Shakira sings: “I’m worth two 22-year-olds. You swapped a Ferrari for a Twingo. You swapped a Rolex for a Casio.”

Other Latin performers who have broken youtube records include J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, and Daddy Yankee.

Hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars punched their ticket to the AFC divisional playoff round, several players were spotted eating at the Jacksonville beach Waffle House.

This includes star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. A server at the restaurant said Lawrence ordered the cheese steak plate with a side order of pecan waffles. Lawrence, his wife, Marissa, and several other players stayed for about an hour and took pictures with staff and other guests who were there.

A man devours nearly 18 bagels in 8 minutes…at a bagel-eating competition in Las Vegas.

Members of the major league eating group competed with each other in the first-ever Siegel’s Bagelmania eating contest, which fell on national bagel day…January 15.

The goal was to eat as many bagels with cream cheese in eight minutes. First-place winner Geoffrey Esper came up on top. He set the world record for eating the most bagels within the time limit. $7,500 in cash prizes went to the winners.

