You can help feed families in NWA River Valley and tackle hunger. Watch as Kent Eikenberry with NWA Food Bank and Justin Bates with the River Valley Regional Food Bank, join Good Day NWA with details on how you can donate and support the Souper Bowl of Hunger. Learn how initiatives like this help both organizations fight food insecurity.

This segment is sponsored by First National Bank.