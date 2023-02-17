We’ve been introducing you to big cats you can help support at Turpentine Creek. It’s time to meet our Cat of the Week…Tiger.



Tiger is a bobcat and was found as a four-month-old kitten when he was left near a dumpster at a construction site. A construction worker wanted to help nurse Tiger back to health. Once healthy, Turpentine Creek stepped in to rescue Tiger. The refuge wants to remind people that bobcats do not make good pets.

You can support the refuge by adopting Tiger. Your donation will help ensure Tiger and other big cats have a safe permanent home.

This segment is sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.