First, Turpentine Creek will host their Kite Festival on March 25th. Then, the big cat sanctuary will celebrate its 31st anniversary and is inviting Carole Baskin, who appeared in the hit Netflix documentary “Tiger King”, along with her husband Howard to speak at the event.

The Feast with the Beasts event will be held on April 29 from 3:30-8 p.m.

