Knowledge. Beauty. Results. That’s what you can expect at Swetnam Cosmetic Surgery.

Watch as Jaclyn and Jason sit down with Dr. Jeff Swetnam & Dr. Jason Stubbs to discuss all the changes (including a new location) that you need to know about! Plus, make sure to stay tuned each month as they answer questions and debunk myths as our experts in the field.

This segment is sponsored by Swetnam Cosmetic Surgery.