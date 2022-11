Brad Compton from Taziki’s Mediterranean Café invites Jason & Jaclyn to their Fayetteville location for this #TastyTuesday segment.

Watch as Brad teaches them how to make one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes while discussing menu options!

Taziki’s Locations Throughout NWA

Fayetteville – 95 E. Joyce Blvd.

Bentonville – 1000 SE Walton Blvd.

This segment is sponsored by Taziki’s Mediterranean Café.