He may have been reluctant to join the family at first but this week’s cat of the week has become very social.



Meet Jake. He was the last animal rescued by the refuge in 2021 after police confiscated the serval along with 356 other animals from an illegal petting zoo in Oklahoma.



Now at first, Jake hissed at his caretakers and wasn’t quite sure about joining the other servals in their large habitat. But he’s come around and has become very chatty with the other cats and staff. He can be seen lounging on his firehose bench or curled up under the rock formation in his habitat.

