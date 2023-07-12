The Petersens are an American roots music band known for taking the music of the Ozarks to the

world and bringing the world to come visit them in the Ozarks. They have toured throughout

Ireland, Finland, Canada and the United States, entertaining audiences with their tight harmonies

and warm sibling humor. The Petersens went viral online in 2019 when their YouTube videos

gained international attention and have now reached nearly 170 million views.

Watch as Good Day NWA sits down to visit with Matt and Julianne Petersen!

The Petersen’s perform full time in Branson, Missouri at the Little Opry Theater in the Branson

IMAX Entertainment Complex. Their shows are Tuesdays and Thursday at 2:00 p.m. and

Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. through the end of the year.

For more information about The Petersens, including their full schedule, visit

www.petersenband.com or call (417) 501-0287.

