We know Northwest Arkansas has some amazing parks and trails for you to get out and explore. If you haven’t made it to The Quiver Archery Range at Osage Park In Bentonville, it hits the target!

Watch as Lucie Patton and Jana Stout join Good Day NWA to talk about the archery range, what they offer, and how they are able to offer something for everyone!

Thanks to the Peel Compton Foundation for sponsoring this segment.