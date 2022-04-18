Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

One of my favorite show’s that the Walton Arts Center regularly brings in is Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favorites.” Mermaid Theatre’s lively compilation captures the magic of three favorites from legendary children’s book author. They take the mainstage at WAC on Monday, April 18 as part of the Kids Series. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults.

The University of Arkansas Latin American Ensemble will be presenting “Winds From Southeast.” It’s a sonic trip through Latin American music. The concert will take place at the Black Box Theatre at Global Campus Building on the Fayetteville Square. You can check it out on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Happening later this week, Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting Relevant Revolutionaries, a trio of brilliant compositions from the Americas. You can see the orchestra under the direction of Maestro Steven Byess Thursday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. The even will take place at 7:00 p.m.

Also on Thursday, April 21 it’s a Wind Down Therapeutic Thursday Featuring Visual Artist Olivia Adams. The event is presented by My-T-By-Design Art Studio in Fayetteville. All art materials are included in the cost of the class and food and drinks are allowed in the studio, so you can bring your favorite snacks and beverages. The cost of the class is $25.

