Here’s what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

COMMUNITY COHESION PROJECT

The NWA community cohesion project wants you to save the date for an event to keep you in the mix.

You can connect with local professionals for music, laughs, and a few surprises.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, May 19 from 5-7 p.m. at Theatre-Squared.

This community cohesion project is on a mission to make NWA a welcoming place for all.

OSAGE PARK IN BENTONVILLE WANTS YOUR INPUT

A beaver family is living at the park and is in need of a family name.

The park posted three options on social media for the public to choose from.

Your choices are: The Beaverly Hillbillies, the Gnawoods and the Van Dams.

Head over to Osage Park’s social media to cast your vote.

If you haven’t had a chance to visit the park, it has access to pickleball courts, Lake Bentonville, food trucks, a dog park, and an archery center.

FIRST THURSDAY IN FAYETTEVILLE

First Thursday on the Fayetteville Square kicks off Thursday, May 5.

May’s event is presented by the Walton Arts Center’s Artosphere Festival.

The fun starts 5:30 p.m. and features art demonstrations, a kids zone, food trucks and live music with artist Jasper Logan serving as emcee.

Attendees can also shop the square and support local businesses.

It will last from May through October.

FUN AT BRICK LANE BOOKS AND GIFTS IN ROGERS

On Saturday, May 7, you’re invited to enjoy live music in the garden featuring the project 1268 band from 7-9 p.m.

Garden seats are $5 and you can upgrade your experience by purchasing a charcuterie box.

Those tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Thursday, May 5 wine, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase as well. Seating is limited so make sure to make your reservation.

Brick Lane Books and Gifts is a locally owned bookstore and outdoor gathering place.

SCOTT FAMILY AMAZEUM’S UNGALA

The event is taking place on May 6 starting at 6 p.m.

UnGala supports all the educational programming at the Amazeum.

Those 21 and up are invited to release their inner child without the kids watching.

We have a link on our website to get your tickets.

JESS SERVES

Finally, we want to give a shout-out to a local 9-year-old who is making sure kids start their day off right.

Meet Jessica Bowser, who created a platform aimed at helping fight food insecurity called “Jess Serves.”

This week, she is hosting a cereal drive.

More than 3,500 boxes of cereal have been donated. If you’d like to help, there will be another drop-off at Life Source International in Fayetteville from 4 to 5 p.m. today.

Sponsored Content