Get ready to enter the quantum realm. Marvel Studios will release “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return for the film. The trailer teases the appearance of m.O.D.O.K., Bill Murray in an unknown role and a glimpse at Jonathan Major’s villain Kang the Conqueror. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will hit theaters in February.

From one Marvel universe to another. Chris pratt and Dave Bautista reunite for a “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special. The movie, which was written and directed by James Gunn features the guardians on a mission to make Christmas special for Quill. Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Kevin Bacon are among the star power making an appearance in the film. The “Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special” will debut on November 25 on Disney+. Exciting news for director James Gunn, he was named Co-Chairman and CEO of DC Studios along with Peter Safran.

Grey Poupon is taking advantage of actress Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing scandal.

The brand is releasing a new limited-edition “dont worry dijon” jars. The name is a riff on the title of Wilde’s new movie “Don’t Worry Darling.” The new jars feature a red feather boa…an apparent nod to singer Harry Styles’ favorite accessories. Styles and Wilde reportedly started dating during filming. A nanny claims Wilde prepared a salad with “special dressing” for styles and that upset her former partner Jason Sudeikis. Grey Poupon says only 100 jars will be available.

The countdown to Halloween is on! The Today Show team is on the “haunt” for the “spookiest house in America”. If you have a spooky house in your neighborhood submit photos here for a chance to be featured on Today.

