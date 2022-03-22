Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Ozark Mountain Off-Road Cyclists are inviting you out for their weekly group ride. The ride leaves from Ozark Mountain Smoke House on Tuesday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m. Ozark Off-Road Cyclists is a non-profit organization that advocates for, builds, maintains and preserves soft-surface, multi-use trails in the Arkansas Ozarks. Tonight’s event is subject to weather, pay attention to social media for updates if you’re interested.

Puritan Coffee and Beer in Fayetteville is continuing to do some great Trivia on Tuesdays. Trivia on Tuesday, March 22 is for all you movie buffs out there. Tonight, it’s “Name that Tune” trivia with a movie twist… you’ll be naming the movie that the film score belongs to. There are prizes for top score, runner up and best team name. The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

The Community Creative Center in Fayetteville is your one-stop-shop to pick up a new creative skill. They have several classes starting this month and lasting through May. Classes include watercolor, acting, sand casting, leather working and more. Sign ups are open right now. You can sign up by following the link on our website.

It’s Spring Break at Fayetteville Public Library and they are showing family movies everyday at 2:00 p.m. The movie on Tuesday, March 25 is “Paw Patrol.” Wednesday they are showing “Encanto” is Spanish with English subtitles, and they finish the week out with “The Addams Family 2” and “Ron’s Gone Wrong.” They will have snacks outside the Event Center 30-minutes before each film.

It’s going to be jam packed summer at the Walmart AMP. A couple of country music superstars announce upcoming performances. The legend Willie Nelson will bring along his friends for a show on July 1. The “Outlaw Music Fest” features Nelson, along with Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle and the Dukes and Allison Russell. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25. Then the following month, Dierks Bentley is bringing his “Beers On Me” Tour to the AMP. That show is August 4. Tickets to see Dierks Bentley also go on sale on Friday, March 25.

