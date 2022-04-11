Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

Let’s kick it off by celebrating some great news. We had the Smokehouse Players on the show a couple of weeks ago taking about their performance of “Love Letters.” The performance occurred over the weekend and was the group’s first performance back since the pandemic. They raised over $10,000 over their performances all in support of Magdalene Serenity House – a nonprofit who support women who have experienced trauma, addiction, and incarceration.

Fayetteville Public Library is inviting you out tonight for free yoga. A team of volunteer yoga instructors teach a variety of in-person yoga classes. Classes are suitable for all levels of yoga practitioners. The class starts at 6:00 p.m. If you miss tonight’s class, that’s okay — it happens weekly, Registration is required and space is limited.

On Wednesday April 13, you have the chance to see a a powerhouse collective of Haitian roots music with a soulful energy and a mix of styles that feels mystical and familiar at the same time. Lakou Mizik is performing at the Faulkner Center fo the Performing Arts on the U of A campus on Wednesday, April 13 at 7:00 p.m. The concert is being presented by the UA Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education. The best part… it’s FREE, but you must reserve your ticket beforehand.

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has opened their portal for several scholarships. They have also recently partnered with CACHE to provide scholarships to Young Professionals and Small Arts Organizations. Applications are being received through August 31 for this current cycle.

Here’s an upcoming event that is sure to sell out. Chef Nate Walls — known for his BBQ from Second Hand Smoke or his non-profit Second Helping NWA is joining forces with Apple Seeds Teaching Farm for a Kitchen Table Dinner happening in May. He’ll be preparing dinner with elements fresh from the Apple Seeds garden. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in an evening of really good traditional soul-filling BBQ!

