First up: some congratulations are in order. It’s time to announce the winner for the VIP Experience Giveaway to the Tim McGraw concert at the Walmart AMP on Friday, April 29. We received hundred of entries from people naming their favorite Tim McGraw songs this week and the winner is…….Brandi Gilliard! Congratulations, you’ve won two tickets along with access to the pre-show VIP lounge! You will receive and email with the details on how to pick up your tickets.

Runners and walkers will gather in Springdale on Saturday, April 30 raise awareness and find a cure for pancreatic cancer . Our friends from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan)are still encouraging signups and can always use volunteers. Plus, one of their main sponsors, Moix Industries, is matching your donations up to ten thousand dollars.

An event that was originally planned for February it finally getting the spotlight. The Arkansas Filmmaker Showcase is happening at Walton Arts Center on Friday, April 22. The event showcases five films by Arkansas filmmakers that were featured as part of last year’s Fayetteville Film Festival – including the award winners. You can see films by a couple of folks we’ve had on Good Day (Mike Day, Obed Lamy, and Reed Cash Carson) are all screening their films. The event takes place at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are just $15.

The Walmart AMP in Rogers is roaring to life on Friday, April 22, kicking of their season with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. Here are a couple of things you need to know before you go. The Walmart AMP is going cashless within the venue. Only debit or credit cards or mobile payments, including Google Pay and Apple Pay, will be accepted for in-venue purchases. They have a clear bag policy in place. Everyone will enter through metal detectors. And, they do have some new food options including Shake’s Frozen Custard and Freedom Kettle Corn out of Eureka Springs. Gates open tonight at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. show.

