How about a workout to get you over the hump on this humpday? This time Fayetteville Athletic Club Fitness Director Betsy Rawlings teaches us some great exercises to do with a partner.

Betsy say that it’s a proven fact that you exercise harder and longer when you are working with others. Watch as Jason and Jaclyn work out and learn about the “You go, I go” technique.

Thanks to Fayetteville Athletic Club for sponsoring Wellness Wednesday.