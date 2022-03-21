Let’s take a look at a few hot topics, brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

The Grammys will proceed without one of the biggest performers of the year. Ye will not hit the stage this year, his album “Donda” is nominated for Album of the Year. According to reports, the decision was made in response to his “concerning online behavior.” Trevor Noah, is set to host the Grammy Awards on April 3.

A particularly prized copy of the first-ever Marvel comic book fetched more than $2.4 million in an online auction. Published in 1939, Marvel Comics #1 introduced characters including Sub-Mariner and the original human torch, a precursor of the character of the same name that was later a member of Marvel’s Fantastic Four. The book launched what became the Marvel universe of comics, movies, tv shows, and video games. The very well-preserved “pay copy” is especially sought-after because it bears the publisher’s handwritten notes recording how much the multiple writers and artists were paid.

