Youth vaping remains a serious public health threat with over 2.5 million teens using e-cigarettes according to new CDC data. Funding from the potential Juul settlement could help address this epidemic.

Joining us to discuss these issues and more are Robin Koval, Ceo and President of Truth Initiative and from Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes, Co-Founder, Dorian Fuhrman.

