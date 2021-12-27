The Talk of the ‘Ton’, Premiere Date for Season 2 of “Bridgerton” Announced

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBTQ rights

and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, died over the weekend. Tutu was an uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression and worked tirelessly, though non-violently, for its downfall. He served as the first black Bishop of Johannesburg and later Archbishop of Cape Town

Desmond Tutu was 90.

A D.C. school teacher is going viral for a basketball shot she made from “way downtown.”

Kathleen Fitzpatrick is known as Ms. Fitz at Holy Trinity School in Georgetown.

She promised all the third graders hot chocolate if she made a shot from across the court.

Ms. Fitz sinks the full court shot… and the kids go wild. It turns out, she used to play for the women’s basketball team at Rutgers University.

Fellow fans of “Bridgerton” rejoice! Lady Whistledown delivered the most delightful news over the weekend. The hit drama will return to Netflix for season 2 on March 25. Watch the stars of the show read and react to the lastest ‘goss.’



Sponsored Content