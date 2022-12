SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This Springdale home is ready to welcome Santa!

Meet the Morgan family who has been putting lights up for the past 15 years.

“We started with a couple of blow-ups and we just kind of added over the years and just either replace or get new ones each year,” James Morgan said.

This lit up house brings joy to others.

Thanks for lighting up your neighborhood Morgan family!