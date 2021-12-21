Light Up Your Neighborhood with Hargis family in Elkins

ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We are live from Elkins for tonight’s family that’s lighting up the neighborhood.

Meet the Hargis family, Dusty, Cassidy and their 10-year-old daughter Tenley.

The Hargis family is located in Elkins and they are lighting up their neighborhood tonight and many others in this subdivision have the holiday spirit.

This is one of the best subdivisions in the Bentonville area to go looking for lights.

Thanks for lighting up your neighborhood Dennis family and the rest of the Lochmoor Club residents!