SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (LIV Golf) — After the successful reception to his first 9-hole charity match against Phil Mickelson in Greenbrier, Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau decided to take on LIV Golf’s other major-winning lefthander, Bubba Watson.

And just like the first one, the match between DeChambeau and his teammate Anirban Lahiri vs. Watson and his RangeGoats GC teammate Harold Varner III prior to LIV Golf Chicago was spicy in both dialogue and performance.

The nine-hole friendly saw a back-and-forth battle that eventually ended in a tie on the final hole. The team captains decided to have a chip-off to determine the overall winner, with the RangeGoats coming out on top having hit the closest chip to the pin. The Crushers teammates would go on to right the ship over the weekend, lifting both the team and individual titles in Chicago.

Of course, it was all for a good cause, with donations funded directly by the players. The Crushers duo played for the Fox Valley Park Foundation while the RangeGoats played for Varner’s HV3 Foundation. The total amount came to $24,000, with an even split for the charities.

The Crushers enjoyed the “home-field advantage” as six children and their parents from the Fox Valley Park Foundation attended the match, which was played on the back nine at Rich Harvest Farms.

Fox Valley Park District, a Chicago-based charity centered around childhood health and wellness, was the charitable beneficiary for Crushers GC. Varner’s HV3 Foundation aims at bringing awareness to the rising cost of entry and access to sports and provides financial assistance to underprivileged youth to help jumpstart their careers.

The full match can be seen on DeChambeau’s YouTube channel here.