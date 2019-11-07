Local businesses transition away from styrofoam use

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A new Fayetteville ordinance means businesses need to get rid of products they’ve always used, in a matter of months. From restaurants to coffee shops, all food service providers in the city have about 7 months to use the styrofoam products they have in stock and transition to alternative packaging.

Thep Thai restaurant owner, Tepthida Gingsumrong said the change has been tough but she understands it’s better for the environment. “It’s really expensive… But as I told you it’s good for the health”

Gingsumrong began eliminating styrofoam from her restaurant last year and uses eco-friendly packaging instead.

“When we put food in it, it does not melt and it’s easy to reuse and recycle.” said Gingsumrong.

​

The city of Fayetteville’s new polystyrene regulation is an expansion of an earlier ordinance passed in May of this year. The initial ordinance bans the purchase of polystyrene foam with city money and its use on city property.

Now, it will also eliminate all styrofoam products used by food service providers which include restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores.

Slim Chickens’ Marketing Director Brandy Bartholomew said “The styrofoam ban is something that has been coming up pretty often. We’ve taking steps in the past two weeks to test to get rid of our styrofams packaging and do some paper packaging”

The restaurant is based in fayettville. The company is phasing out its styrofoam products and will extend paper packaging to all of its 90 stores by the end of the year.

​

Sonic Drive-In plans to also transition away from the styroafoam use and released this statement about the ordinance.

To make due, Thep Thai is charging customers an extra .50 cents to balance out the cost.

“The first three months were hard, customers complained… But after that they understand. We keep educating them that its good for your health and good for the environment..”

The ban goes into effect May 1, 2020.