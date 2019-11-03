Snag your tickets for Lone Star NYE Live!

Lone Star NYE 2020
Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Tex. (NEXSTAR) — Tickets are now available to attend Lone Star NYE Live! from Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas.

The venue is located between AT&T Stadium and Globe Like Park. Tickets for the event run $50-$500.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

Here’s the official announcement from Texas Live:

Join us for the BIGGEST New Year’s Eve celebration in the Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington area!

Bring in 2020 with a bang and ring in the new year at NBC 5’s Lone Star NYE Live!.

The fun kicks off at 8 PM (early access at 7 PM for Platinum and Gold ticket holders). Join us for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience packed with live music, multiple DJs, a champagne toast, confetti cannons, party favors, and much more.

Must be 21+. No Refunds.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar