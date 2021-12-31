Live tonight: Massive NYE fireworks, drone show welcomes 2022

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — There’s no need to sit around and watch a replay of the ball drop in New York City to start your 2022. Dallas is welcoming the new year with the biggest fireworks show in the Central time zone, and we have your front-row seat!

At 11:30 p.m. CT, we’ll be streaming ““Lone Star NYE 2022” hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey. The program will appear in the video player at the top of this page.

The main event of the broadcast will be the remarkable, nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show that will illuminate the Dallas city skyline at midnight. The show includes breath-taking panoramic fireworks with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower.

Joining the fireworks display will be a choreographed drone show — making the 2022 version of the show the biggest and best yet!

On top of that, Scotty McCreery, one of country music’s biggest stars, will headline this year’s broadcast. Most people will remember McCreery as the winner of the 10th season of American Idol. The 28-year-old has had a stellar career since winning the reality show. McCreery’s song “You Time,” part of his fifth album, has been on the country music charts since the end of 2020. His number one hits include “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It,” and “In Between.”

McCreery will be playing all of his top songs before and after the fireworks show.

“Lone Star NYE 2022” will broadcast across the state of Texas, as well as Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri. You can check out full listings here.

Want to be part of the broadcast? Post your NYE pictures to social media using the hashtag #LoneStarNYE.