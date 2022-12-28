Drones form to make the U.S. flag during the drone show at Reunion Tower to welcome 2022. (NEXSTAR)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — You’ll notice something buzzing in the skies around Reunion Tower during the seventh-annual NYE fireworks show to help ring in 2023.

In addition to its amazing panoramic fireworks show, the Reunion Tower display will feature a drone light show. According to officials, the drones will fly at heights of up to 400 feet and create an array of visual elements above the Dallas skyline.

The drones will join the 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects and 259-LED tower light show to make this year’s Reunion Tower show one of the biggest yet.

Officials said the New Year’s Eve extravaganza is the only 360-degree, panoramic fireworks light show spectacular in the Central time zone.

You’ll be able to stream the show right here on our website. It begins at 11:30 p.m. CT on New Year’s Eve.