Solera Dental Spa

About us

Not your ordinary Dentist!

Our Team

Our practice philosophy is that patients are neighbors, friends, and family first.  Our everyday dealings with the individuals who walk through our door is to serve each one as a person; dentistry is just one of the ways we do that.  Every person is unique and worth knowing, and many are hurting in more ways than dentally.  We want to support our patients in as many ways as we are able and qualified.

Because we practice what we preach and back that up with real talent and training with all of our staff, the combination is something special.  Working in an environment that promotes relationship between our staff and the people for whom they care is so much more rewarding than the typical business.  Most importantly we believe the result is much more rewarding for our patients than getting quality dental care alone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dental Services

Personalized patient care

Smile Makeovers!

A smile makeover can be any combination of cosmetic dental procedures where the intent is to enhance the beauty and appearance of your smile. Your makeover will be end-result focused. The planning and treatment will address correcting a wide variety of problems from missing teeth to unsightly gums. We can dramatically improve your smile to give you the confidence you deserve!

Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry

When missing an anterior tooth or teeth, implants can be a great solution to bring a patients smile back to life by providing a natural looking free standing tooth. Let us improve your smile, ask us how!

One-Hour ZOOM! Whitening

Why spend weeks whitening your teeth when with our Zoom whitening system we can brighten your smile for you in an hour

Porcelain Crowns & Veneers

When explaining the treatment details of each of our virtual smile makeovers, we often suggest that either dental crowns or porcelain veneers might be used to create the results that we’ve illustrated in the case’s results. And although it is true that they can both create the same cosmetic end result, these two types of restorations are very different and therefore have different applications.

Crowns typically encase the entire tooth, when it is structurally deficient, while also addressing your aesthetic concerns.

Veneers cover the front and top of the tooth, and are wafer thin measuring 1 mm or less in most cases. They require little tooth reduction and are good options for an aesthetic enhancement of your smile.

Full Mouth Reconstruction

Also known as full mouth restoration, full mouth reconstruction can include any combination of the following: dental crowns, bridges, fillings, inlays, onlays, dental implants to replace missing teeth, replicating them from root to crown, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, dental bonding, gum re-contouring, correction of problems involving the temporomandibular joints (TMJs) and the bite, therapy to resolve teeth grinding and associated symptoms, root canal therapy, soft and hard tissue grafting, tooth extractions, scaling, root planing, and periodontal surgery.

A patient who has multiple oral health problems affecting most or all of the teeth and supporting tissues in the mouth will almost certainly be a good candidate for full mouth reconstruction. To obtain the highest quality of care, a multidisciplinary approach to treatment is sometimes necessary.

Oral Surgery

Oral surgery encompasses many procedures to improve the health of a patient to aesthetic enhancements. From simple/complex extractions, different bone grafting procedures, endosseous implants, gingivectomies, crown lengthening surgery and other surgical procedures that will benefit the patients needs.

Biologic Aid for Healing

Using the patient’s blood, we create an injectable fibrin that can be used to fill out dental papillae—for instance around implants. It can also be used as a dermal filler. This is a great alternative to synthetic materials that can cause a negative reaction in some people. The most common use is for bone regeneration before, or concurrent with, implant placement. It’s also great for socket preservation and can also be mixed with a filler such as beta tri-calcium phosphate to regenerate a bony defect.

TMJ Therapy

Temporomandibular Disorders (TMD) are a complex and poorly understood set of conditions characterized by pain in the jaw joint and surrounding tissues and limitation in jaw movements. Injuries and other conditions that routinely affect other joints in the body, such as arthritis, also affect the Temporomandibular Joint. One or both joints may be involved and, depending on the severity, can affect a person’s ability to speak, chew, swallow, make facial expressions, and even breathe.

Periodontal Therapy

We provide a range of services to help improve and maintain your gum health. Often we can halt and reverse gum disease without surgery. If disease has progressed, surgical options can also help.

From Non-surgical therapy, such as Regular Maintenance Cleaning and Deep Cleaning, Occlusal (bite) Adjustment, Periodontal Appliances (biteguards or nightguards), to Surgical Therapy, such as Pocket Reduction, Bone Grafts, Gingival Grafting, Implants, Ridge Augmentation, and Crown lengthening, Solera Dental Spa can take care of even your most complex dental needs.

Nitrous Oxide Sedation

Dental procedures can cause many to be anxious, understandably so. Let us relax you with nitrous oxide gas to improve your experience. Other medications can be used in combination with the gas to provide a higher level of conscious sedation if needed.

Computerized Shade Matching

We use professional color calibration tools to accurately and precisely match veneers, crowns, and dentures with your current teeth.

Kinetic Tooth Preparation

Kinetic Fillings

In many cases with smaller cavities we are able to remove cavities without using a traditional drill, and without having to give the patient a “shot”. A favorite for many of our kids and adults. Ask us if this is good option for you.

Digital Imaging & X-Rays

Digital x-rays can be an asset in the diagnosis of many disorders with the ability to enhance the image in different ways. Additionally, digital x-rays significantly reduce the radiation exposure of our patients compared to traditional x-rays.

Ultrasonic Cleaning / Air Polishing

Cleanings can now be much more comfortable, and less reliant on hand instruments, with the advent of our piezoelectric hand pieces and air polishing systems. Let us make your visit more pleasant!

Contact Us

Phone: (479) 855-1855

Email: info@soleradentalspa.com
Address:
Website:
Kurt Solera

"A problem is a chance for you to do your best." - Duke Ellington

Kurt Solera

D.D.S, P.A

Kurt grew up as the son of of a diplomat, traveling and living in and out of the U.S. and in many states across the country until he married and purchased his practice in Bella Vista. Kurt completed his undergraduate work at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with his degree in General Dentistry in 1994.

Kurt was then accepted to a General Practice Residency program at The Genessee Hospital in Rochester, New York. The Residency included advanced treatment in all aspects of General Dentistry, Emergency Medicine and rotations though all of the departments of the hospital, such as Internal Medicine, O.R., E.R., Geriatric, Radiology, also receiving training and working doing Phlebotomy, etc., with other Medical Residents.

His Residency emphasized Oral Surgery and Implantology, the Oral Surgeon who trained Kurt, learned Implantology directly from the Swedish doctor who originally developed the dental implant. Kurt has additional training in the treatment of TMJ disorders. Upon completion of his Residency, Kurt married his wife, Rebecca, and started practicing in Bella Vista. Kurt enjoys dentistry and takes great pride in his work, he has been voted as a "Top Dentist" (see usatopdentists.com) for several years by the Northwest Arkansas dental specialists. Kurt has two children that he enjoys spending time with, and he teaches tennis in addition to playing tennis competitively.

Rebecca Solera

"Two roads diverged in a wood, and I-I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference." From "The Road Not Taken" - by Robert Frost

Rebecca Solera

Office Manager

Rebecca is an Arkansas native. She received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1992 from the University of the Ozarks, in Clarksville, Arkansas. She received her Juris Doctorate in 1995 from the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville. She met Dr. Solera while they were both in school. They married and purchased the dental practice in 1995.

Rebecca passed both her CPA and Bar exams, but put her licenses into inactive status when the Soleras started their family. They now have two children, ages 12 and 15. Rebecca has worked for the office from home from the beginning, but began as the practice manager in 2004. She sees her priority at the office as building a family of staff and building relationships with patients, which is the only way to make work meaningful.

Shea Dorsey

Live in victory!

Shea Dorsey

Dental Assistant

Shea has lived and worked in Bella Vista for over fifteen years. She had the pleasure of going to work for Dr. Solera in 2001. To Shea, meeting and helping the people in our small community is a blessing. Working with Dr. Solera and his wonderful staff makes coming to work everyday not feel like a job at all.

Although she finds all phases of dentistry interesting, she enjoys implantology the most, and finds it the most rewarding.

Gina Cordova-Young

Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart. Keeping smiles healthy for over 15 years.

Gina Cordova-Young

Hygienist

Gina graduated from the University of Arkansas for Medical Science with her Dental Hygiene degree in 2000. She has worked with Dr. Solera for 14 years. Some aspects of dental hygiene that she enjoys most are working with people, and providing them with valuable health care while establishing trusting relationships.

Before settling in Arkansas, Gina and her family lived in Utah and overseas, where they had opportunities to travel to many places throughout the world. Gina has been married to her husband, Joey, for thirteen years. They enjoy outdoor activities, traveling, and spending time with family.

Lindsey Choate

"When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left and could say, I used everything you gave me." - Erma Bombeck

Lindsey Choate

Hygienist

Lindsey is a Northwest Arkansas native. She graduated high school from Gravette in 2001. She attended the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for her dental hygiene degree. She completed her schooling in 2006 and began practicing hygiene immediately upon graduating. She has worked with Dr. Solera for two years.

Lindsey has been married to her husband, Tim, for nine years. They have four children. Lindsey enjoys spending time with her family, practicing hygiene, and working with her church.

Markeeta Puryear

I can do all things through him that gives me strength.- Phil. 4:13

Markeeta Puryear

Massage Therapist

Markeeta grew up locally in Benton County, and has a family and three businesses. She and her husband own Gravette Tire Shop, Markeeta is a NuSkin distributor, and she has a massage therapy business of her own, Anti-aging 2 Day. Markeeta and Richard have three children whom Markeeta homeschools. The entire family is active in 4-H and community service through their church.

She received her massage therapy training at The Edge School of Massage. She has been working for Dr. Solera since 2011, and truly enjoys helping people heal through massage.

Leon Caster

"He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain that which he cannot lose" - Jim Elliot

Leon Caster

Building Manager

Leon grew up in New York state. He attended college at Roberts Weslyan in Rochester, NY. He taught twenty years in New York. Leon and his wife, Jane, moved into the mission field in 1989. They have taught in schools for missionary children in Malaysia and the Philippines before moving back to the US to care for Jane's ailing father in 2005.

Leon began working for Dr. Solera in 2006, and has been an essential team member since. Leon is a trouble shooter at the office. He helps out anywhere he is needed. There is no task too small or large for him to tackle, except that he does not work on teeth.

Amanda Starnes

Pending

Amanda Starnes

Massage Assistant

Amanda is a native Arkansan who received her massage therapy training at Blue Cliff College and was licensed in 2006. She has worked as a massage therapist since, but has combined her massage with dental assisting since she began working for Dr. Solera in 2007. She has since been cross trained and works in all areas of the office. Amanda is married and has two children ages 3 and 4.

Complimentary Spa Services

CHAIR-SIDE MASSAGE

Enjoy a relaxing hand, arm, and neck, or foot and leg, "soft-touch" massage to relieve the anxiety of treatment.

HANDS CARE

Allow our hot-paraffin hand-dip to warm and sooth you before and during treatment.

OTHER RELAXTION

Relax with other soothing options like cooling eye masks and noise-cancelling headphones.

Hear what our patients say

Patient Testimonials

From the moment I stepped into the Solera Dental Spa, I knew this would be a different dental experience entirely. For the first time in my life, I experienced a pain-free root canal. I am so grateful to have discovered at the Solera Dental Spa in Bella Vista!
    Tamera

    The experience was so much better than I could have ever expected. You could look far and wide and not find a dentist office such as Solera Dental. I encourage everyone to use Solera Dental. It is an awesome place.
    Jim W.

    Dr. Solera explains everything so well, showing you your x-rays, etc. Patients are offered a very relaxing massage while dental procedures are being completed. We are both very pleased with our decision to go to Dr. Solera and highly recommend his practice to all.
    Paula and Billy Y.

    I have been to many dentists and could have never before given this kind of review as I was always a nervous just thinking about going to the dentist. BUT, that is no longer the case in my life thanks to Solera Dental. I would highly recommend Solera Dental to anyone looking for a good dentist and staff.
    Sandra