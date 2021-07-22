Medal Count

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Fayetteville
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look 🕵️🔎
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus
Japan 2020🥇
Live Streams 📺
Local News
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
Top Stories
U.S. Marshals Museum receives $5 million anonymous donation
Top Stories
Muffin brands sold at 7-Eleven, Costco, Walmart recalled for possible contamination
Arkansas Democrats urge lifting of state’s mask mandate ban
Arkansas Children’s to require new employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Bentonville Police investigating late night shooting, no injuries reported
Weather
NWA 7 Day Forecast ☀️
RV 7 Day Forecast ☀️
Interactive Radar ⛈️
Weather Live Stream 🎦
Weather Cameras 📹
Allergy Report 🤧
Viewer Weather Photos 🖼️
Weather Blog 📝
Weather 101 👨🏫
Energizer Super Weather Kid 🐰
Download Our Weather App 📱
Weather Guests 👨👩👧👦
Weather Radios 📻
WeatherCall 📞
Closings and Delays 🏫
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Basketball Challenge🏀
Japan 2020 🥇
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Big Race – Daytona
Indy 500
National Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Myron Cunningham Working on Improving His Game, Feels Team Will be Improved This Fall
Video
Top Stories
Sam Pittman Excited for Second Season as Head Coach at Arkansas, Experienced Team With Plenty of Competition for Playing Time
Video
Eliah Drinkwitz Enjoying Rivalry With Arkansas
Video
Burks Lands on Biletnikoff Award Watch List
Here we go again? Report says Texas, Oklahoma probing SEC expansion
Contests
Brad Paisley Live at Downstream Casino Ticket Giveaway
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Pedal Pub Fayetteville Contest
Remarkable Women
Snapple Snap Of The Day
Community
Biking the Ozarks🚲
Community Calendar🗓️
Doing Good
Finding a Family 👨👩👦👦
Frontline Fighters
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Newsfeed Now
NWA Remarkable Women for 2021
NWA Spotlight
Pass or Fail
Pet of the Week🐾
Summer Staycation🌞
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👩🏾🍳👮🏽♀️
Voices of Courage
Weird News
Sponsored Content Who To Know
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Good Day NWA
Adventures in Ozarks Giveaway🚴
Adventures in the Ozarks🏞️
Entertainment News
Summer Staycation🌞
Sponsored Content
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival
Video
Top Stories
Vaccinate the Natural State – Statewide Vaccination Clinics
Video
Top Stories
Dandelion Heart at the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series
Video
Art, Photography, Concerts, & Fundraisers – Happening in NWA
Video
Celebrate National Hot Dog Day
Video
Pop & Fizz – A Drink to Beat the Summer Heat
Video
Advice Network
Daily Deals Bargain Bins
Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health
GenesisCare Cancer Care
NWA Urology
Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas
Solera Dental Spa
Sponsored Content Washington Regional’s Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Job Alerts 📋
KNWA KFTA Mobile Apps
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
Email Newsletter Signup 📧
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Medal Count
Medal Count
News App
Weather App