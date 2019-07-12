Alyssa Orange

Now in her 6th year in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Alyssa has become well versed in Arkansas athletics, covering the football team in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas State, the baseball team’s 2015 & 2018 run to the College World Series, and the 2016 NFL draft.

Alyssa has been in the TV sports business since 2010 and wouldn’t have it any other way. Growing up with a father who worked at a news station in Richmond, VA, Alyssa has been around the business for as long as she can remember and always knew this is what she wanted to do.

She started her career covering her Alma Mater, Florida State, in Tallahassee, Florida, at WCTV then headed to Abilene, Texas, to work for KTAB/KRBC to get the opportunity to cover high school football at its best.

Even though she’s lived in Florida, Texas, and now Arkansas, she still refers to herself as a Virginian. Alyssa is the oldest of three girls, and when she’s not following the Hogs these days she’s keeping up with Florida State, the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Lakers, hanging out with her husband Sawyer, son Finn, and Huskie PK, cooking a new recipe, reading a good book or finding a new adventure outdoors.

