Andrew Epperson

Andrew joined the KNWA/Fox 24 team in May 2019. He is originally from Sherwood, Arkansas, and he’s lived in Fayetteville since 2014.

He is a two-time graduate from the UA School of Journalism and Strategic Media, where he earned a Master’s degree in 2019 and a Bachelor’s in 2017.

Prior to joining KNWA/Fox 24, Andrew covered Razorback football and basketball for the Associated Press. He was a high school sports correspondent for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He served as a graduate assistant at the UofA.

Andrew is an avid reader and diehard sports fans. His favorite professional teams are the Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers and Oakland Raiders. He’s also a fan of the Beatles, Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley.

Got a story idea? Email Andrew at aepperson@knwa.com. Follow him on Twitter – @eppersports!