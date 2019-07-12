Chad Mira joined KNWA in 2019 as the co-anchor of KNWA Northwest Arkansas News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Chad brings several years of experience working in television newsrooms around the country. Previously, he anchored the evening news in Bismarck, North Dakota.

While there, he covered several big political stories, multiple presidential rallies and served as a correspondent on a statewide Sunday morning political news show.

He also uncovered a controversial part of a school district’s safety plan that included storing AR-15 rifles in middle and high schools.

Before that, Chad anchored the news in Springfield, MO where he was first on the air with the Gypsy and Dee Dee Blanchard case: a crime that has now been featured in an HBO documentary and a HULU original series.

He has also served as a reporter and producer in Greensboro, NC, Panama City Beach, FL and Columbia, MO. He is a University of Missouri graduate.

Chad and his wife, Michelle, have a young son. When he is not at work, Chad likes to spend time outdoors with his family, golf, read and volunteer.

If you want to say hi and follow Chad’s work on KNWA, find him on Facebook and Twitter.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chadmiraknwa/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChadMiraKNWA