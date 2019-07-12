Breaking News
Chelsea Helms

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Chelsea Helms comes to Northwest Arkansas from Upstate New York, but most recently lived in Grand Junction, Colorado. 

Over her three years of working in Colorado at KREX 5/FOX4 News, Chelsea began as a multimedia journalist and worked her way up to the main evening anchor/ executive producer position.

During her time with the stations, she was awarded by the Society of Professional Journalism for an in-depth special report she wrote, shot and edited on her own. 

Chelsea has a passion for sharing breaking news, and getting to the heart of every story.

When she’s not searching for news, you can find Chelsea running, hiking, kayaking or checking out a local shop.

