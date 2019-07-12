Chris Frye is the Morning Co-Anchor of KNWA Today. He joined KNWA in July 2013 as Sports Anchor/Reporter for the Pig Trail Nation.

A native of Rison, AR, Chris returned home, after eight-plus years of covering sports in Illinois, Alabama and Kansas.

During his four-plus years in Wichita, Chris had the opportunity to cover the NCAA Final Four for back-to-back years, start in 2012 with Kansas in New Orleans & the remarkable run by Wichita State to Atlanta in 2013.

He also covered Kansas State football at the 2012 Cotton Bowl which featured Wildcats taking on the Razorbacks. Other sporting events include: Kansas City Chiefs football, 2013 NCAA Baseball Regionals, Alabama & Auburn football, two Senior Bowls and two Go-Daddy.com Bowls(formerly the GMAC Bowl).

Chris graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in 2001 with a B.A. in Mass Communication. He’s also a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated and the National Association Of Black Journalist.

Chris lives in Fayetteville with his wife and their three children. During his off time, Chris enjoys spending time with his family, working out and grilling year round.

Follow Chris on Twitter @Cfryenewsguy or email him, cfrye@knwa.com.