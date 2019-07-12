Clarissa Bustamante joined the KNWA/Fox 24 team in August 2018. She was born and raised in Arlington, Texas but has spent the last 4 years here in Northwest Arkansas.

She graduated from the School of Journalism and Strategic Media at the University of Arkansas and earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

In college, she served as the Assistant News Director for the University of Arkansas Television as well as produced and hosted her own entertainment show.

She has interned for Kidd Kraddick in the Morning in Dallas on their video team as well as interned right here at KNWA/Fox 24.

In her free time, Clarissa loves to watch movies, paint, hang out with friends and cheer on the Hogs!

Got a story idea? Email Clarissa at cbustamante@knwa.com or follow her on Twitter or Facebook!