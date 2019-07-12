Crystal Martinez is from Dallas, Texas but is excited to call Northwest Arkansas home!

Crystal graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of North Texas in the Spring of 2017.

Following her graduation, Crystal began working for a news station in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Crystal spent two years there reporting on stories that made national headlines including the statewide teacher walkout at the Capitol in March 2018.

Crystal joined the KNWA and Fox 24 team in June 2019 as their Weekend Anchor. In her free time she enjoys checking out local restaurants and shops. She’s always looking for new places to try so don’t hesitate to send her recommendations!

If you have any tips or story ideas you’d like for Crystal to cover, send her a message through social media.