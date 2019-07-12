Drew Amman is absolutely thrilled to be in Northwest Arkansas.

He moved to KNWA/KFTA from WEHT/WTVW in Evansville, Indiana.

“It’s a unique opportunity and privilege to work for the Pig Trail Nation. People in this area LOVE the Razorbacks, and you have to respect that. You have to respect how much passion they have for the University of Arkansas. I like the challenge here. The challenge to bring fans the best coverage of U of A Athletics, and I’m having a blast going to work every day. The thing is, it’s not really work. I’m talking about sports for a living!”

Whether Drew is on the road or back home reporting on Arkansas, he can’t wait to talk about the Razorbacks.

“If you have a story idea, please let me know!” Drew adds. Follow Drew on Twitter @drewamman