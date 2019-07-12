1  of  3
Breaking News
Nexstar: AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rate Nexstar: AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rate AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations

Jaclyn House

Meet the Team
Posted: / Updated:

Anchors

More Anchors

Meterologists

More Meteorologist

Reporters

More Reporters

Pig Trail Nation Team

More PTN

Good Day NWA

More Good Day NWA Team

Jaclyn House is a Chicago native but has called NWA home for many years.  Before pursuing a career in media, she spent over 10 years in the corporate sector in merchandise support.

In 2016 she joined the KNWA/FOX24 family as a Digital Producer and created local stories for web and social media.  She then transitioned to appearing on-air Monday-Friday with a “trending” segment.

Jaclyn currently produces and co-hosts Good Day NWA, the area’s only daily lifestyle show that highlights the amazing people and places that make Northwest Arkansas a great place to live.

Jaclyn is a mom of three and married to her college sweetheart Raymond House. 

She enjoys speaking at various events in NWA, meeting and connecting with new people and has a passion for community service.

Interested in being a guest on Good Day NWA? Email Jaclyn at jhouse@knwa.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss