Jaclyn House is a Chicago native but has called NWA home for many years. Before pursuing a career in media, she spent over 10 years in the corporate sector in merchandise support.

In 2016 she joined the KNWA/FOX24 family as a Digital Producer and created local stories for web and social media. She then transitioned to appearing on-air Monday-Friday with a “trending” segment.

Jaclyn currently produces and co-hosts Good Day NWA, the area’s only daily lifestyle show that highlights the amazing people and places that make Northwest Arkansas a great place to live.

Jaclyn is a mom of three and married to her college sweetheart Raymond House.

She enjoys speaking at various events in NWA, meeting and connecting with new people and has a passion for community service.

Interested in being a guest on Good Day NWA? Email Jaclyn at jhouse@knwa.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram