Jason Suel is originally from Camden, Arkansas. After completing his Master’s Degree in Theatre & Film at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, he taught and acted in the United Kingdom for a number of years. He has called Northwest Arkansas home since 2009.

Jason co-hosts Good Day NWA, KNWA’s lifestyle show that airs Monday through Friday. He also produces and hosts a late night show, Later with Jason Suel, that airs on Saturday nights on Fox 24.

Additionally, Jason is a teaching artist and a professional actor. As an actor, Jason has toured nationally and internationally with multiple plays created by Trike Theatre and produced by Walton Arts Center.

He is also a founding member of two comedy improv troupes in Northwest Arkansas, Phunbags Comedy Improv and Rodeo Book Club.

As a theatre director, Jason has worked with multiple casts ranging from experienced to novice and in both plays and musicals.

Jason loves hanging out with his wife Jill and his kids, Pippi and Felix. He has a passion for the Northwest Arkansas region and enjoys public speaking and hosting events.

He loves the artistic community of NWA. He is also an avid runner. Plus, you can hear Jason sing in Ultra Suede Party Band.

Interested in being a guest on Good Day NWA?

Email Jason at jsuel@knwa.com and follow him on Twitter and Instgram.