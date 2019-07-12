Jennifer Peñate is an award-winning journalist and evening anchor for KNWA.

She joined the team in March 2017 after working at KODE in Joplin, Missouri for five years as evening anchor and reporter. While in Joplin, several of Jennifer’s reports were recognized by the Missouri Broadcasters Association and the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

She was born in El Salvador but grew up in Rogers and thrilled to be back home in Northwest Arkansas!

Jennifer spends most of her free time hiking with her dog, Tango. She also enjoys volunteering, reading, and working out.

Have a story idea or just want to connect? Add Jennifer on Facebook and Twitter or send her an email!