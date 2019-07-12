Katelynn Zoellner anchors KNWA Today alongside Chris Frye and Meteorologist Rick Katzfey. She joined the team in March 2018.

Katelynn returns to Northwest Arkansas after spending one year in California working for a public relations firm. She previously worked at KFSM in Arkansas for four years, where she was the main evening anchor.

Prior to Arkansas, Katelynn worked for two years as a sports anchor and reporter for KLST in San Angelo, Texas. She also spent some time at KTNV in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Katelynn was born and raised in Northern California. She graduated with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies from San Diego State University.

Outside of work, you will likely find Katelynn watching sports, exploring the beautiful outdoors or in the kitchen trying to hone her cooking skills.

If you have a story idea or just want to say hello, Katelynn can be contacted at KZoellner@KNWA.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @KZoellnerTV and on Facebook Katelynn Zoellner.