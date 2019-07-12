Kelly O’Neill joined the KNWA/FOX24 team in March 2018. She was born and raised in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, and is excited to explore Northwest Arkansas.

Kelly graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, receiving her bachelor’s degree in Broadcast & Digital Journalism. During her time at SU, Kelly was involved in the student-run television studio, Citrus TV, and the student cable TV station, Orange Television Network.

Kelly worked as a newsroom intern for MSNBC at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York and WBZ-CBS in Boston. She also spent a semester in Los Angeles interning for E! News.

When Kelly is not reporting, she enjoys hiking, playing tennis, and cheering on the Patriots and all Syracuse Orange sports teams.

Have a story? Follow Kelly on Twitter or Facebook or email her at koneill@knwa.com.