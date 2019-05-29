Lauren Krakau joined the KNWA/FOX24 team in May 2019. She is originally from White Hall, Arkansas, but has spent the last 4 years here in Northwest Arkansas and her family has recently made the move to Bentonville.

Lauren graduated from the School of Journalism and Strategic Media at the University of Arkansas and earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During her time at the UofA, Lauren was involved in the student-run television studio, UATV, and also wrote for the school’s paper, The Arkansas Traveler.

When Lauren is not reporting, she enjoys being outside, reading, and binge-watching Netflix documentaries.

Lauren believes in telling stories “outside of the box” because as Jean Houston once said, “If you keep telling the same sad small story, you will keep living the same sad small life.”

Have a story? Follow Lauren on Twitter or Facebook or email her at lkrakau@knwa.com.