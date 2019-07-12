Melissa Hall

Melissa is a native Arkansan who has called Northwest Arkansas home for a few years now. She was born and raised in central Arkansas near Hot Springs.

Her love of weather hasn’t taken the traditional course of most meteorologists. Melissa studied Journalism and History for her undergrad at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

While interning at our sister station, KARK in Little Rock, she discovered her passion for weather.

She went back to school at Mississippi State University (don’t judge her, Arkansas doesn’t have a meteorology program) to study meteorology and finished the program in 2014.

She loves covering the weather for her friends and neighbors and helping to keep them safe and prepared.

Having grown up in Arkansas, Melissa knows just how wild our weather can get, and how quickly it can change.

She and her family love Northwest Arkansas. You’ll probably run into them on the Razorback Greenway, where they love to go biking on beautiful days, cheering on the Hogs, or spending time at the local animal shelter.

She and her husband have two children, Ian, who is 10, and Ainsley, who was born in March.

If you run into Melissa out and about, make sure you say hi.

Have a great weather picture or just want to say hi? Connect with Melissa on Twitter, Facebook or send her an email! #ARwx