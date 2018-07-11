Nkiruka Azuka

Nkiruka joins us from the Land of 10,000 Lakes. She has a bachelors degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia and a masters from Arizona State University.

She was a business reporter for Cronkite News while in school and has had international experience in England and Albania. She is thrilled to now be in the Natural State!

Nkiruka considers herself an aspiring hiker, an amateur world traveler and a professional food taster. If you have any news tips or restaurant recommendations, email her at nazuka@knwa.com or tweet @NkirukaAzuka.